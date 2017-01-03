RideKC route to serve Lenexa's COD
Starting Tuesday, Jan. 3, RideKC service will be extended on the 495 95th Street route to Lenexa from Oak Park Mall as part of expanded transit service started earlier this year. The 495 route will run from Oak Park Mall to Lenexa's City Center Development along 95th Street, then north on Renner Road to 87th Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gardner News and The Spring Hill New Era.
Add your comments below
Olathe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec 25
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec 22
|Will Dockery
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec 12
|What
|181
|Cops tried to catch a mountain lion on camera. ...
|Dec '16
|Parden Pard
|3
|6 Home Improvement Flubs That Cause Inspection ...
|Dec '16
|IslaWright
|3
|Pranksters in costume have fun with wildlife ca...
|Nov '16
|Suezanne
|15
|Missing Man Larry Schnackenberg Found Alive (Jul '10)
|Nov '16
|Still Wonder
|221
Find what you want!
Search Olathe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC