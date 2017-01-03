RideKC route to serve Lenexa's COD

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 3, RideKC service will be extended on the 495 95th Street route to Lenexa from Oak Park Mall as part of expanded transit service started earlier this year. The 495 route will run from Oak Park Mall to Lenexa's City Center Development along 95th Street, then north on Renner Road to 87th Street.

