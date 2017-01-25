Police looking for robbery suspect
Olathe police are looking for a suspect involved in a robbery at the Fazoli's restaurant on S. Alden St. around 2 p.m. Sunday. An employee at the restaurant told police the suspect hit him and took money from the business.
