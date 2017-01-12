Lawsuit filed against Olathe Schools after fight
A mother is suing the Olathe School District after her daughter was allegedly beaten and bitten outside of Olathe North High School in February 2016. Two employees were also allegedly involved in the fight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olathe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11)
|Tue
|Dan Savage
|9
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec 25
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec 22
|Will Dockery
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec 12
|What
|181
|Cops tried to catch a mountain lion on camera. ...
|Dec '16
|Parden Pard
|3
|6 Home Improvement Flubs That Cause Inspection ...
|Dec '16
|IslaWright
|3
|Pranksters in costume have fun with wildlife ca...
|Nov '16
|Suezanne
|15
Find what you want!
Search Olathe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC