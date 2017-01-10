House panel begins work on foster-care oversight reform
The Kansas House committee dove into work Tuesday on concern about welfare of thousands of children in the state's foster care system. Phyllis Gilmore, secretary of the Kansas Department for Children and Families, joined with other agency officials to outline elements of a foster system serving a record number of 6,900 children.
