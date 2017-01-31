Hayden takes office as sheriff
Rick Poppitz Special to The Gardner News Calvin Hayden was sworn in as the new Johnson County Sheriff on Jan. 9, 2017. He has been in law enforcement for 30 years - 28 of those with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gardner News and The Spring Hill New Era.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olathe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07)
|Jan 21
|WillThisPass
|45
|Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11)
|Jan 10
|Dan Savage
|9
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec '16
|What
|181
|Cops tried to catch a mountain lion on camera. ...
|Dec '16
|Parden Pard
|3
|6 Home Improvement Flubs That Cause Inspection ... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|IslaWright
|3
Find what you want!
Search Olathe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC