FUSION Touting High-Tech, Dash-Mount Display

Check out the supplier exhibits at key RV and marine shows this winter and you'll likely run across a display manned by representatives of FUSION Entertainment, an Auckland, New Zealand-based firm specializing in audio systems, speakers, amplifiers and the like that has been showcasing a new RV-IN801 Infotainment System designed for in-dash installation. "We've been around for over 10 years in the marine industry," Jay Sanders, a manufacturer's rep whose firm handles FUSION's marine and RV distribution out of Phoenix, explained during RVIA's 54th Annual National RV Trade Show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.