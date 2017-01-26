Defensive lineman Josh Moore to transfer

Monday Jan 23

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Adam Ploudre sophomore defensive lineman Josh Moore to give junior running back Shaun Conway a hole to run through during the the annual Black and Gold game on April 16. "Thank you Mizzou for the great memories, but I plan to transfer and follow other opportunities academically and athletically," Moore said in the tweet. Moore, an Olathe, Kansas native, played as a true freshman in 2015 and registered nine total tackles in 11 games.

