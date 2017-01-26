Defensive lineman Josh Moore to transfer
Redshirt junior offensive lineman Adam Ploudre sophomore defensive lineman Josh Moore to give junior running back Shaun Conway a hole to run through during the the annual Black and Gold game on April 16. "Thank you Mizzou for the great memories, but I plan to transfer and follow other opportunities academically and athletically," Moore said in the tweet. Moore, an Olathe, Kansas native, played as a true freshman in 2015 and registered nine total tackles in 11 games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maneater.
Add your comments below
Olathe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Ten Most Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When F... (Jul '07)
|Jan 21
|WillThisPass
|45
|Does Anyone Know Jim Clark? (May '11)
|Jan 10
|Dan Savage
|9
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Earburner
|7
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec '16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec '16
|What
|181
|Cops tried to catch a mountain lion on camera. ...
|Dec '16
|Parden Pard
|3
|6 Home Improvement Flubs That Cause Inspection ... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|IslaWright
|3
Find what you want!
Search Olathe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC