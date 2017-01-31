Brown takes office as Jo Co commissioner
Rick Poppitz Special to The Gardner News Mike Brown was sworn in as Johnson County Commissioner, District 6, on Jan. 9, 2017. The Sixth District includes the communities of Gardner, Edgerton, De Soto and western portions of Olathe.
