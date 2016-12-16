the Best Christmas Pageant Ever Will Close This Weekend at Octa
What a holiday season! This Christmas, OCTA offered a wild take on the Christmas story with The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, directed by Lana Jensen. This family comedy closes this Sunday, December 18. In addition to the show, OCTA audiences also participated in two other opportunities.
