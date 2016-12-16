State selling Kansas Bioscience Autho...

State selling Kansas Bioscience Authority portfolio for $14 million

Friday Dec 16 Read more: The Capital-Journal

The State Finance Council and Gov. Sam Brownback unanimously agreed Friday to authorize sale of the investment portfolio created by the Kansas Bioscience Authority. Gov. Sam Brownback and legislative leaders on the State Finance Council unanimously agreed Friday to authorize sale of the investment portfolio created over the past decade by the Kansas Bioscience Authority for about $14 million.

