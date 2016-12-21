She said he was infatuated with her feet. Now he cana t go back to Panera
At least not from Panera for an Olathe, Kansas, man ordered by a judge to stay away from Panera stores as part of his probation after pleading guilty to trespassing. Michael Matthew Montgomery, 45, was sentenced Monday in Johnson County, Kansas, District Court to one year of probation.
