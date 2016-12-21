New season of Animal Tales Storytime sessions begins at Ernie Miller

A new season of Animal Tales Storytime sessions is beginning at the Johnson County Park & Recreation District's Ernie Miller Nature Center in Olathe. Young children and their parents are invited to come listen and learn during any or all of the eight sessions scheduled on Wednesdays between Jan. 4 and April 19. Animal Tales Storytime is for ages two to six.

