John Allisona s e-mail to school district staff

Wichita superintendent John Allison sent the following e-mail to district staff Wednesday after being named a finalist for schools chief in Olathe: Open and honest communication has been one of my priorities since joining the Wichita Public Schools family as your superintendent in 2009. For this reason, I wanted to be the one to share some difficult news with you before you hear it elsewhere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.