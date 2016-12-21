Farmer uses a trombone to call the cows
Derek Klingenberg fielded media calls from as far away as New Zealand after his trombone cover of pop singer Lourde's song "Royals" went viral on the internet. Hawaii is America's healthiest state, Californians keep their smoking to a minimum and Kansas saw the largest increase in obesity in the 2016 America's Health Rankings Report from the United Health Foundation.
Olathe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec 22
|Will Dockery
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec 12
|What
|181
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec 10
|South Knox Hombre
|4
|Cops tried to catch a mountain lion on camera. ...
|Dec 3
|Parden Pard
|3
|6 Home Improvement Flubs That Cause Inspection ...
|Dec 1
|IslaWright
|3
|Pranksters in costume have fun with wildlife ca...
|Nov 30
|Suezanne
|15
|Missing Man Larry Schnackenberg Found Alive (Jul '10)
|Nov 27
|Still Wonder
|221
