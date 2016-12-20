Child care providers fear increasing training hours will cost parents

A crowd of about 80 people met at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library Tuesday afternoon to share and hear public comment regarding KDHE's newly proposed training requirements and other regulations for child care providers. Russ Robinson, the director of Kids R Kids in Olathe, Kan., discusses the large amount of money that he believes recipients of childcare will have to pay if newly proposed training requirements and other regulations are put into law during a public hearing Tuesday after noon at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.

