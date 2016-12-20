Child care providers fear increasing training hours will cost parents
A crowd of about 80 people met at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library Tuesday afternoon to share and hear public comment regarding KDHE's newly proposed training requirements and other regulations for child care providers. Russ Robinson, the director of Kids R Kids in Olathe, Kan., discusses the large amount of money that he believes recipients of childcare will have to pay if newly proposed training requirements and other regulations are put into law during a public hearing Tuesday after noon at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Olathe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat...
|Dec 22
|Will Dockery
|1
|Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06)
|Dec 12
|What
|181
|Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16)
|Dec 10
|South Knox Hombre
|4
|Cops tried to catch a mountain lion on camera. ...
|Dec 3
|Parden Pard
|3
|6 Home Improvement Flubs That Cause Inspection ...
|Dec 1
|IslaWright
|3
|Pranksters in costume have fun with wildlife ca...
|Nov 30
|Suezanne
|15
|Missing Man Larry Schnackenberg Found Alive (Jul '10)
|Nov 27
|Still Wonder
|221
Find what you want!
Search Olathe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC