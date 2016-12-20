Child care providers fear increasing ...

Child care providers fear increasing training hours will cost parents

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Capital-Journal

A crowd of about 80 people met at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library Tuesday afternoon to share and hear public comment regarding KDHE's newly proposed training requirements and other regulations for child care providers. Russ Robinson, the director of Kids R Kids in Olathe, Kan., discusses the large amount of money that he believes recipients of childcare will have to pay if newly proposed training requirements and other regulations are put into law during a public hearing Tuesday after noon at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olathe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Regulators allow AMC to buy smaller movie-theat... Dec 22 Will Dockery 1
News Overland Park bans pit bulls (Jul '06) Dec 12 What 181
News Methodists Trying to Avoid Church Split Over Ga... (May '16) Dec 10 South Knox Hombre 4
News Cops tried to catch a mountain lion on camera. ... Dec 3 Parden Pard 3
News 6 Home Improvement Flubs That Cause Inspection ... Dec 1 IslaWright 3
News Pranksters in costume have fun with wildlife ca... Nov 30 Suezanne 15
News Missing Man Larry Schnackenberg Found Alive (Jul '10) Nov 27 Still Wonder 221
See all Olathe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olathe Forum Now

Olathe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olathe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Olathe, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,096 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,541

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC