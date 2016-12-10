Castle Creations Mamba X Esc

The Mamba X is extremely versatile, capable of powering a wide variety of applications ranging from 2S to 6S and vehicles ranging from 1/10th scale to 1/8th scale*. Whether you are racing at the track with your 2wd buggy, bashing through mud puddles in your SCT or monster truck, or navigating a hardcore crawling excursion, this controller raises the bar to a whole new level.

