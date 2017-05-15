Wind Advisory issued May 17 at 11:20AM CDT expiring May 17 at 7:00PM...
ARZ001-010-OKZ054>071-180000- /O.CON.KTSA.WI.Y.0009.000000T0000Z-170518T0000Z/ Benton-Washington AR-Osage-Washington OK-Nowata-Craig-Ottawa- Pawnee-Tulsa-Rogers-Mayes-Delaware-Creek-Okfuskee-Okmulgee- Wagoner-Cherokee-Adair-Muskogee-McIntosh- Including the cities of Rogers, Bentonville, Fayetteville, Springdale, Pawhuska, Bartlesville, Nowata, Vinita, Miami, Pawnee, Tulsa, Claremore, Pryor, Grove, Jay, Sapulpa, Okemah, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Tahlequah, Stilwell, Muskogee, and Checotah 1120 AM CDT Wed May 17 2017 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * TIMING...Now until early evening. * WINDS...20 to 30 mph south to southwest winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph.
Okmulgee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H-Town City Council
|4 hr
|GaryC3PO
|4
|Get Your Conceal Carry....................NOW
|May 12
|Iwanna Gunn
|1
|Concealed Carry Class $35.00 (Sep '11)
|May 8
|Blistered
|11
|City Council Meeting Minutes
|May 8
|Doc
|2
|Beggs First Annual Trump Rally
|May 8
|Hershey Bar Will...
|2
|OBAMA....."First and Last Black President".....?
|May 8
|Fleeta Enema
|1
|ELECTED county workers paid $62,496.00 per year. (Jan '16)
|Apr 29
|Michael Price
|16
