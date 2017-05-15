Wind Advisory issued May 17 at 11:20AM CDT expiring May 17 at 7:00PM...

ARZ001-010-OKZ054>071-180000- /O.CON.KTSA.WI.Y.0009.000000T0000Z-170518T0000Z/ Benton-Washington AR-Osage-Washington OK-Nowata-Craig-Ottawa- Pawnee-Tulsa-Rogers-Mayes-Delaware-Creek-Okfuskee-Okmulgee- Wagoner-Cherokee-Adair-Muskogee-McIntosh- Including the cities of Rogers, Bentonville, Fayetteville, Springdale, Pawhuska, Bartlesville, Nowata, Vinita, Miami, Pawnee, Tulsa, Claremore, Pryor, Grove, Jay, Sapulpa, Okemah, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Tahlequah, Stilwell, Muskogee, and Checotah 1120 AM CDT Wed May 17 2017 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * TIMING...Now until early evening. * WINDS...20 to 30 mph south to southwest winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph.

