Wind Advisory issued May 17 at 11:20A...

Wind Advisory issued May 17 at 11:20AM CDT expiring May 17 at 7:00PM...

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Fox 23

ARZ001-010-OKZ054>071-180000- /O.CON.KTSA.WI.Y.0009.000000T0000Z-170518T0000Z/ Benton-Washington AR-Osage-Washington OK-Nowata-Craig-Ottawa- Pawnee-Tulsa-Rogers-Mayes-Delaware-Creek-Okfuskee-Okmulgee- Wagoner-Cherokee-Adair-Muskogee-McIntosh- Including the cities of Rogers, Bentonville, Fayetteville, Springdale, Pawhuska, Bartlesville, Nowata, Vinita, Miami, Pawnee, Tulsa, Claremore, Pryor, Grove, Jay, Sapulpa, Okemah, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Tahlequah, Stilwell, Muskogee, and Checotah 1120 AM CDT Wed May 17 2017 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * TIMING...Now until early evening. * WINDS...20 to 30 mph south to southwest winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okmulgee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
H-Town City Council 4 hr GaryC3PO 4
Get Your Conceal Carry....................NOW May 12 Iwanna Gunn 1
Concealed Carry Class $35.00 (Sep '11) May 8 Blistered 11
City Council Meeting Minutes May 8 Doc 2
Beggs First Annual Trump Rally May 8 Hershey Bar Will... 2
OBAMA....."First and Last Black President".....? May 8 Fleeta Enema 1
ELECTED county workers paid $62,496.00 per year. (Jan '16) Apr 29 Michael Price 16
See all Okmulgee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okmulgee Forum Now

Okmulgee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okmulgee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Okmulgee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,922 • Total comments across all topics: 281,080,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC