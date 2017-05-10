Jenks Students Get National Attention...

Jenks Students Get National Attention For Documentaries

Thursday May 4

Jenks High School students are getting national attention for documentaries they made about important issues impacting our state and the country. "Just find something that you're passionate about because that's what's going to give you the best piece is finding something that you actually have an interest in," said senior Micaela Edwards.

Okmulgee, OK

