Jenks Students Get National Attention For Documentaries
Jenks High School students are getting national attention for documentaries they made about important issues impacting our state and the country. "Just find something that you're passionate about because that's what's going to give you the best piece is finding something that you actually have an interest in," said senior Micaela Edwards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Okmulgee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H-Town City Council
|May 9
|Girly88
|2
|Concealed Carry Class $35.00 (Sep '11)
|May 8
|Blistered
|11
|City Council Meeting Minutes
|May 8
|Doc
|2
|Beggs First Annual Trump Rally
|May 8
|Hershey Bar Will...
|2
|OBAMA....."First and Last Black President".....?
|May 8
|Fleeta Enema
|1
|ELECTED county workers paid $62,496.00 per year. (Jan '16)
|Apr 29
|Michael Price
|16
|Okmulgee County has largest Convicted Felons pe... (Jul '11)
|Apr 22
|notguilty
|13
Find what you want!
Search Okmulgee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC