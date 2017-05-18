OKC037-107-111-143-190400- /O.NEW.KTSA.FA.Y.0036.170519T0205Z-170519T0400Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Creek OK-Okmulgee OK-Tulsa OK-Okfuskee OK- 905 PM CDT THU MAY 18 2017 The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for... Creek County in northeastern Oklahoma... Northwestern Okmulgee County in northeastern Oklahoma... Southeastern Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma... Northwestern Okfuskee County in east central Oklahoma... * Until 1100 PM CDT * At 904 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area.

