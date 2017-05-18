Flood Advisory issued May 18 at 9:05PM CDT expiring May 18 at 11:00PM CDT in effect for: Creek, T...
OKC037-107-111-143-190400- /O.NEW.KTSA.FA.Y.0036.170519T0205Z-170519T0400Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Creek OK-Okmulgee OK-Tulsa OK-Okfuskee OK- 905 PM CDT THU MAY 18 2017 The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for... Creek County in northeastern Oklahoma... Northwestern Okmulgee County in northeastern Oklahoma... Southeastern Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma... Northwestern Okfuskee County in east central Oklahoma... * Until 1100 PM CDT * At 904 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area.
Okmulgee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H-Town City Council
|Wed
|GaryC3PO
|4
|Get Your Conceal Carry....................NOW
|May 12
|Iwanna Gunn
|1
|Concealed Carry Class $35.00 (Sep '11)
|May 8
|Blistered
|11
|City Council Meeting Minutes
|May 8
|Doc
|2
|Beggs First Annual Trump Rally
|May 8
|Hershey Bar Will...
|2
|OBAMA....."First and Last Black President".....?
|May 8
|Fleeta Enema
|1
|ELECTED county workers paid $62,496.00 per year. (Jan '16)
|Apr 29
|Michael Price
|16
