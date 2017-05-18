Flood Advisory issued May 18 at 9:05P...

Flood Advisory issued May 18 at 9:05PM CDT expiring May 18 at 11:00PM CDT in effect for: Creek, T...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fox 23

OKC037-107-111-143-190400- /O.NEW.KTSA.FA.Y.0036.170519T0205Z-170519T0400Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Creek OK-Okmulgee OK-Tulsa OK-Okfuskee OK- 905 PM CDT THU MAY 18 2017 The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for... Creek County in northeastern Oklahoma... Northwestern Okmulgee County in northeastern Oklahoma... Southeastern Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma... Northwestern Okfuskee County in east central Oklahoma... * Until 1100 PM CDT * At 904 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okmulgee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
H-Town City Council Wed GaryC3PO 4
Get Your Conceal Carry....................NOW May 12 Iwanna Gunn 1
Concealed Carry Class $35.00 (Sep '11) May 8 Blistered 11
City Council Meeting Minutes May 8 Doc 2
Beggs First Annual Trump Rally May 8 Hershey Bar Will... 2
OBAMA....."First and Last Black President".....? May 8 Fleeta Enema 1
ELECTED county workers paid $62,496.00 per year. (Jan '16) Apr 29 Michael Price 16
See all Okmulgee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okmulgee Forum Now

Okmulgee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okmulgee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Okmulgee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,231 • Total comments across all topics: 281,113,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC