Wind Advisory issued April 8 at 10:09AM CDT expiring April 8 at...

OKZ049-053>076-090000- /O.NEW.KTSA.WI.Y.0007.170408T1509Z-170409T0000Z/ Pushmataha-Choctaw-Osage-Washington OK-Nowata-Craig-Ottawa-Pawnee- Tulsa-Rogers-Mayes-Delaware-Creek-Okfuskee-Okmulgee-Wagoner- Cherokee-Adair-Muskogee-McIntosh-Sequoyah-Pittsburg-Haskell- Latimer-Le Flore- Including the cities of Antlers, Clayton, Hugo, Pawhuska, Bartlesville, Nowata, Vinita, Miami, Pawnee, Tulsa, Claremore, Pryor, Grove, Jay, Sapulpa, Okemah, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Tahlequah, Stilwell, Muskogee, Checotah, Sallisaw, McAlester, Stigler, Wilburton, and Poteau 1009 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2017 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect until 7 PM CDT this evening.

