Wind Advisory issued April 8 at 10:09AM CDT expiring April 8 at...
OKZ049-053>076-090000- /O.NEW.KTSA.WI.Y.0007.170408T1509Z-170409T0000Z/ Pushmataha-Choctaw-Osage-Washington OK-Nowata-Craig-Ottawa-Pawnee- Tulsa-Rogers-Mayes-Delaware-Creek-Okfuskee-Okmulgee-Wagoner- Cherokee-Adair-Muskogee-McIntosh-Sequoyah-Pittsburg-Haskell- Latimer-Le Flore- Including the cities of Antlers, Clayton, Hugo, Pawhuska, Bartlesville, Nowata, Vinita, Miami, Pawnee, Tulsa, Claremore, Pryor, Grove, Jay, Sapulpa, Okemah, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Tahlequah, Stilwell, Muskogee, Checotah, Sallisaw, McAlester, Stigler, Wilburton, and Poteau 1009 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2017 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect until 7 PM CDT this evening.
Okmulgee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Henryetta, Whats It Need?
|16 hr
|Dashner
|7
|ELECTED county workers paid $62,496.00 per year. (Jan '16)
|Apr 5
|Birtha Big Blacknose
|15
|Get out and vote April 4th against BS
|Apr 5
|Awesome101
|5
|Who is running for Henryetta City Council?
|Apr 4
|LisaJ9
|21
|Greg Henry (Nov '14)
|Mar 31
|Henryetta
|14
|ten reasons to vote for a democrat !
|Mar 27
|Best of Okmulgee
|1
|Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... (Jul '16)
|Mar 18
|Rodney
|32
