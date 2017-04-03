Two Killed, One Wounded In Okmulgee S...

Two Killed, One Wounded In Okmulgee Shooting

Sunday

Okmulgee Police said two people were shot to death and a third wounded Saturday night. Chief Joe Prentice said the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. April 1 near the intersection of Martin Luther King and Ohio.

