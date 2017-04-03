Two dead, one injured in Okmulgee triple shooting
Police told KJRH that 29-year-old Corey Todd was pronounced dead at the scene, and 52-year-old Anthony Cooks died at the hospital. However, authorities say Donte Todd survived his injuries, but is still listed in critical condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Okmulgee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get out and vote April 4th against BS
|2 hr
|LisaJ9
|2
|Who is running for Henryetta City Council?
|2 hr
|LisaJ9
|20
|Henryetta, Whats It Need?
|23 hr
|Avenue Plus
|6
|Greg Henry (Nov '14)
|Mar 31
|Henryetta
|14
|ten reasons to vote for a democrat !
|Mar 27
|Best of Okmulgee
|1
|Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... (Jul '16)
|Mar 18
|Rodney
|32
|Greg Henry got busted (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|eufaula girl
|6
Find what you want!
Search Okmulgee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC