Two dead, one injured in Okmulgee triple shooting

Police told KJRH that 29-year-old Corey Todd was pronounced dead at the scene, and 52-year-old Anthony Cooks died at the hospital. However, authorities say Donte Todd survived his injuries, but is still listed in critical condition.

