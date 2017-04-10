Seniors may sign up for Farmers Market vouchers

The Senior Farmers Market Voucher program is for low-income persons age 60 years old and older and living in Sequoyah, Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee and Wagoner counties. The vouchers may only be used at Stilwell Farmers Market, Tahlequah Farmers Market, Muskogee Farmers Market and Okmulgee Farmers Market locations.

