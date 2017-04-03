Police Issue Warrant For Suspect In O...

Police Issue Warrant For Suspect In Okmulgee Murders

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

According to police, Isaiah Javonn Wilson is wanted for two first-degree murder counts and one count of shooting with intent to kill. They said 29-year-old Corey Todd was pronounced dead at the scene and 52-year-old Anthony Cooks was pronounced dead at the Okmulgee hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okmulgee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is running for Henryetta City Council? 11 hr LisaJ9 21
Get out and vote April 4th against BS Mon Thegreatdebate 3
Henryetta, Whats It Need? Apr 2 Avenue Plus 6
Greg Henry (Nov '14) Mar 31 Henryetta 14
ten reasons to vote for a democrat ! Mar 27 Best of Okmulgee 1
Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... (Jul '16) Mar 18 Rodney 32
Greg Henry got busted (Feb '15) Mar '17 eufaula girl 6
See all Okmulgee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okmulgee Forum Now

Okmulgee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okmulgee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Okmulgee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,141 • Total comments across all topics: 280,055,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC