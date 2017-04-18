Outage Leaves Okmulgee Co. Rural Wate...

Outage Leaves Okmulgee Co. Rural Water District #2 Customers Dry

Wednesday Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

A broken line and a pump that needs to be replaced has led to an outage impacting about 925 customers of Okmulgee County Rural Water District #2. Officials say those tanks are located in front of the Twin Hills School in Okmulgee and the water district office on Polk Street in Preston.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Okmulgee County was issued at April 21 at 3:41PM CDT

