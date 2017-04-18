Outage Leaves Okmulgee Co. Rural Water District #2 Customers Dry
A broken line and a pump that needs to be replaced has led to an outage impacting about 925 customers of Okmulgee County Rural Water District #2. Officials say those tanks are located in front of the Twin Hills School in Okmulgee and the water district office on Polk Street in Preston.
