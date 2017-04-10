Okmulgee Vietnam Veteran Receives Sur...

Okmulgee Vietnam Veteran Receives Surprise Welcome Home

Tuesday Apr 11

Ronnie Haney of Okmulgee just returned from a trip to Cambodia, his first trip back since fighting in the war. Tuesday, friends, family, and the Patriot Guard Riders gave Ronnie a special welcome home at Tulsa International Airport; it was a welcome the Purple Heart recipient didn't get when he came home the first time.

