Okmulgee Vietnam Veteran Receives Surprise Welcome Home
Ronnie Haney of Okmulgee just returned from a trip to Cambodia, his first trip back since fighting in the war. Tuesday, friends, family, and the Patriot Guard Riders gave Ronnie a special welcome home at Tulsa International Airport; it was a welcome the Purple Heart recipient didn't get when he came home the first time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Okmulgee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... (Jul '16)
|14 hr
|Anonymous
|34
|Henryetta, Whats It Need?
|Apr 7
|Dashner
|7
|ELECTED county workers paid $62,496.00 per year. (Jan '16)
|Apr 5
|Birtha Big Blacknose
|15
|Get out and vote April 4th against BS
|Apr 5
|Awesome101
|5
|Who is running for Henryetta City Council?
|Apr 4
|LisaJ9
|21
|Greg Henry (Nov '14)
|Mar 31
|Henryetta
|14
|ten reasons to vote for a democrat !
|Mar 27
|Best of Okmulgee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Okmulgee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC