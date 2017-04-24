Okmulgee Shooting Turns Into Nearly 2-Hour Standoff
Misty Grisham said her boyfriend walked outside their mobile home early Wednesday morning and saw a man shot on the ground with police. The standoff ended with police taking shooting suspect Michael Eagan into custody, but not after some residents were told to leave their homes.
