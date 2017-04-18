Okmulgee schools closed due to no running water60 mins ago

Okmulgee schools closed due to no run...

Okmulgee schools closed due to no running water

Read more: KJRH

Areal Flood Watch issued April 19 at 3:45PM CDT expiring April 22 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Canadian, Cleveland, Garfield, Grady, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Seminole Areal Flood Watch issued April 19 at 3:40PM CDT expiring April 22 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington Okmulgee, Okla - Schools are closed and residents are complaining as Okmulgee County officials are working to resolve the loss of running water due to an issue regarding the main water pump.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Okmulgee County was issued at April 19 at 3:40PM CDT

Okmulgee, OK

