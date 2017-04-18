Okmulgee schools closed due to no running water60 mins ago
Areal Flood Watch issued April 19 at 3:45PM CDT expiring April 22 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Canadian, Cleveland, Garfield, Grady, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie, Seminole Areal Flood Watch issued April 19 at 3:40PM CDT expiring April 22 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington Okmulgee, Okla - Schools are closed and residents are complaining as Okmulgee County officials are working to resolve the loss of running water due to an issue regarding the main water pump.
