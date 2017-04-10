Okmulgee Police Arrest Third Person In Connection With Double Murder
A third person has been arrested in connection with the weekend shooting deaths of Corey Todd and Anthony Cooks, Okmulgee Police said Wednesday. OPD arrested Victoria Wilson after a warrant was issued for her part in the shooting Saturday, April 1, police said.
