Okmulgee County Chase Ends In Crash With Suspect, Sheriff
Okmulgee County Chase Ends In Crash With Suspect, Sheriff - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old driver Levi Womack led deputies on a dangerous chase Wednesday with two juvenile passengers. He said the two trucks became intertwined - with Sheriff Edy Rice's truck bumper locked into the suspect's bumper.
