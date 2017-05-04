Okmulgee Authorities Searching For Married Couple In Connections With Multiple Charges
The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating two people wanted on multiple charges. Husband and wife, 44-year-old Timmie Clark and 21-year-old Ashley Clark, both of Beggs are wanted in connection with multiple charges including domestic abuse, misuse of 911, child custody violations, and probation violations.
