Flu-Related Deaths In Oklahoma Rise to 90 After Late Reported Deaths
The number of flu related deaths in Oklahoma has risen to 90 this week, due to some late reported deaths at the end of January and beginning of February, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Two children age 4 or younger have died as a result of the flu, one child age 5-17, eight adults aged 18-49, and 17 adults aged 50-64.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Okmulgee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Henryetta, Whats It Need?
|Apr 7
|Dashner
|7
|ELECTED county workers paid $62,496.00 per year. (Jan '16)
|Apr 5
|Birtha Big Blacknose
|15
|Get out and vote April 4th against BS
|Apr 5
|Awesome101
|5
|Who is running for Henryetta City Council?
|Apr 4
|LisaJ9
|21
|Greg Henry (Nov '14)
|Mar 31
|Henryetta
|14
|ten reasons to vote for a democrat !
|Mar 27
|Best of Okmulgee
|1
|Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... (Jul '16)
|Mar 18
|Rodney
|32
Find what you want!
Search Okmulgee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC