Flu-Related Deaths In Oklahoma Rise t...

Flu-Related Deaths In Oklahoma Rise to 90 After Late Reported Deaths

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The number of flu related deaths in Oklahoma has risen to 90 this week, due to some late reported deaths at the end of January and beginning of February, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Two children age 4 or younger have died as a result of the flu, one child age 5-17, eight adults aged 18-49, and 17 adults aged 50-64.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okmulgee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Henryetta, Whats It Need? Apr 7 Dashner 7
ELECTED county workers paid $62,496.00 per year. (Jan '16) Apr 5 Birtha Big Blacknose 15
Get out and vote April 4th against BS Apr 5 Awesome101 5
Who is running for Henryetta City Council? Apr 4 LisaJ9 21
Greg Henry (Nov '14) Mar 31 Henryetta 14
ten reasons to vote for a democrat ! Mar 27 Best of Okmulgee 1
Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... (Jul '16) Mar 18 Rodney 32
See all Okmulgee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okmulgee Forum Now

Okmulgee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okmulgee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Okmulgee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,415 • Total comments across all topics: 280,270,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC