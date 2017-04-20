Flood Watch issued April 21 at 3:41PM CDT expiring April 22 at...

Flood Watch issued April 21 at 3:41PM...

ARZ001-002-010-011-OKZ054>072-220500- /O.CON.KTSA.FA.A.0001.000000T0000Z-170422T0500Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Benton-Carroll-Washington AR-Madison-Osage-Washington OK-Nowata- Craig-Ottawa-Pawnee-Tulsa-Rogers-Mayes-Delaware-Creek-Okfuskee- Okmulgee-Wagoner-Cherokee-Adair-Muskogee-McIntosh-Sequoyah- Including the cities of Rogers, Bentonville, Berryville, Eureka Springs, Fayetteville, Springdale, Huntsville, Pawhuska, Bartlesville, Nowata, Vinita, Miami, Pawnee, Tulsa, Claremore, Pryor, Grove, Jay, Sapulpa, Okemah, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Tahlequah, Stilwell, Muskogee, Checotah, and Sallisaw 341 PM CDT Fri Apr 21 2017 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northwest Arkansas and Oklahoma...including the following counties...in northwest Arkansas...Benton... Carroll...Madison and Washington AR.

