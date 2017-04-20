Flood Watch issued April 21 at 3:41PM CDT expiring April 22 at...
ARZ001-002-010-011-OKZ054>072-220500- /O.CON.KTSA.FA.A.0001.000000T0000Z-170422T0500Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Benton-Carroll-Washington AR-Madison-Osage-Washington OK-Nowata- Craig-Ottawa-Pawnee-Tulsa-Rogers-Mayes-Delaware-Creek-Okfuskee- Okmulgee-Wagoner-Cherokee-Adair-Muskogee-McIntosh-Sequoyah- Including the cities of Rogers, Bentonville, Berryville, Eureka Springs, Fayetteville, Springdale, Huntsville, Pawhuska, Bartlesville, Nowata, Vinita, Miami, Pawnee, Tulsa, Claremore, Pryor, Grove, Jay, Sapulpa, Okemah, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Tahlequah, Stilwell, Muskogee, Checotah, and Sallisaw 341 PM CDT Fri Apr 21 2017 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northwest Arkansas and Oklahoma...including the following counties...in northwest Arkansas...Benton... Carroll...Madison and Washington AR.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.
Add your comments below
Okmulgee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City Council Meeting Minutes
|6 hr
|NurseH1975
|1
|H-Town City Council
|Apr 17
|GaryC3PO
|1
|Tammy Roper
|Apr 16
|Jamie Dundee
|1
|Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... (Jul '16)
|Apr 15
|Anonymous
|34
|Henryetta, Whats It Need?
|Apr 7
|Dashner
|7
|ELECTED county workers paid $62,496.00 per year. (Jan '16)
|Apr 5
|Birtha Big Blacknose
|15
|Get out and vote April 4th against BS
|Apr 5
|Awesome101
|5
Find what you want!
Search Okmulgee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC