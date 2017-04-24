Flash Flood Watch issued April 26 at 3:52AM CDT expiring April 26 at...

ARZ001-002-010-011-019-020-029-OKZ063-065>076-261700- /O.CON.KTSA.FF.A.0001.000000T0000Z-170426T1800Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Benton-Carroll-Washington AR-Madison-Crawford-Franklin-Sebastian- Delaware-Okfuskee-Okmulgee-Wagoner-Cherokee-Adair-Muskogee- McIntosh-Sequoyah-Pittsburg-Haskell-Latimer-Le Flore- Including the cities of Rogers, Bentonville, Berryville, Eureka Springs, Fayetteville, Springdale, Huntsville, Van Buren, Ozark, Charleston, Fort Smith, Grove, Jay, Okemah, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Tahlequah, Stilwell, Muskogee, Checotah, Sallisaw, McAlester, Stigler, Wilburton, and Poteau 352 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2017 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma...including the following counties...in Arkansas...Benton...Carroll...Crawford...

