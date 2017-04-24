Flash Flood Watch issued April 26 at 3:52AM CDT expiring April 26 at...
ARZ001-002-010-011-019-020-029-OKZ063-065>076-261700- /O.CON.KTSA.FF.A.0001.000000T0000Z-170426T1800Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Benton-Carroll-Washington AR-Madison-Crawford-Franklin-Sebastian- Delaware-Okfuskee-Okmulgee-Wagoner-Cherokee-Adair-Muskogee- McIntosh-Sequoyah-Pittsburg-Haskell-Latimer-Le Flore- Including the cities of Rogers, Bentonville, Berryville, Eureka Springs, Fayetteville, Springdale, Huntsville, Van Buren, Ozark, Charleston, Fort Smith, Grove, Jay, Okemah, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Tahlequah, Stilwell, Muskogee, Checotah, Sallisaw, McAlester, Stigler, Wilburton, and Poteau 352 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2017 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma...including the following counties...in Arkansas...Benton...Carroll...Crawford...
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.
Add your comments below
Okmulgee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Okmulgee County has largest Convicted Felons pe... (Jul '11)
|Apr 22
|notguilty
|13
|City Council Meeting Minutes
|Apr 21
|NurseH1975
|1
|H-Town City Council
|Apr 17
|GaryC3PO
|1
|Tammy Roper
|Apr 16
|Jamie Dundee
|1
|Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... (Jul '16)
|Apr 15
|Anonymous
|34
|Henryetta, Whats It Need?
|Apr 7
|Dashner
|7
|ELECTED county workers paid $62,496.00 per year. (Jan '16)
|Apr 5
|Birtha Big Blacknose
|15
Find what you want!
Search Okmulgee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC