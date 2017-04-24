First wave of Oklahoma Aviation Suppo...

First wave of Oklahoma Aviation Support Battalion returns from Middle East

A homecoming ceremony was held Tuesday at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Norman for members of Alpha Company, 777th Aviation Support Battalion, 90th Troop Command of the Oklahoma Army National Guard. The 777th, stationed in Okmulgee, deployed to the Middle East last summer.

