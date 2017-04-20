2017 is the second hottest start to t...

2017 is the second hottest start to the year

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: KJRH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 21 at 12:48PM CDT expiring April 21 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, LeFlore, Sequoyah Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 21 at 12:38PM CDT expiring April 21 at 1:30PM CDT in effect for: Latimer, LeFlore, Pushmataha, Sequoyah Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 21 at 12:34PM CDT expiring April 21 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Haskell, LeFlore, Sequoyah Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued April 21 at 12:34PM CDT expiring April 21 at 3:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, Pushmataha, Sequoyah Areal Flood Advisory issued April 21 at 12:23PM CDT expiring April 21 at 2:15PM CDT in effect for: Adair Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 21 at 12:16PM CDT expiring April 21 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, LeFlore, Sequoyah Areal Flood Advisory issued April 21 at 12:08PM CDT ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KJRH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okmulgee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beggs First Annual Trump Rally Wed Trumplife 1
ELECTED county workers paid $62,496.00 per year. (Jan '16) Apr 29 Michael Price 16
Okmulgee County has largest Convicted Felons pe... (Jul '11) Apr 22 notguilty 13
City Council Meeting Minutes Apr 21 NurseH1975 1
H-Town City Council Apr 17 GaryC3PO 1
Tammy Roper Apr 16 Jamie Dundee 1
Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... (Jul '16) Apr 15 Anonymous 34
See all Okmulgee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okmulgee Forum Now

Okmulgee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okmulgee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Okmulgee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,966 • Total comments across all topics: 280,774,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC