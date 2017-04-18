2 Flu-Related Deaths In Oklahoma In Last Week
Two Oklahomans have died as a result of the flu in the last week, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Two children age 4 or younger have died as a result of the flu, one child age 5-17, eight adults aged 18-49, and 17 adults aged 50-64.
Okmulgee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H-Town City Council
|Mon
|GaryC3PO
|1
|Tammy Roper
|Apr 16
|Jamie Dundee
|1
|Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... (Jul '16)
|Apr 15
|Anonymous
|34
|Henryetta, Whats It Need?
|Apr 7
|Dashner
|7
|ELECTED county workers paid $62,496.00 per year. (Jan '16)
|Apr 5
|Birtha Big Blacknose
|15
|Get out and vote April 4th against BS
|Apr 5
|Awesome101
|5
|Who is running for Henryetta City Council?
|Apr 4
|LisaJ9
|21
