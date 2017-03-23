Wind Advisory issued March 24 at 3:15AM CDT expiring March 24 at...
ARZ001-010-OKZ054>071-073-241615- /O.NEW.KTSA.WI.Y.0005.170324T0815Z-170324T1800Z/ Benton-Washington AR-Osage-Washington OK-Nowata-Craig-Ottawa- Pawnee-Tulsa-Rogers-Mayes-Delaware-Creek-Okfuskee-Okmulgee- Wagoner-Cherokee-Adair-Muskogee-McIntosh-Pittsburg- Including the cities of Rogers, Bentonville, Fayetteville, Springdale, Pawhuska, Bartlesville, Nowata, Vinita, Miami, Pawnee, Tulsa, Claremore, Pryor, Grove, Jay, Sapulpa, Okemah, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Tahlequah, Stilwell, Muskogee, Checotah, and McAlester 315 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2017 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.
Okmulgee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is running for Henryetta City Council?
|14 hr
|Changeitup
|8
|Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... (Jul '16)
|Mar 18
|Rodney
|32
|Henryetta, Whats It Need?
|Mar 15
|GuyInWhiteDodge
|5
|Greg Henry got busted (Feb '15)
|Mar 2
|eufaula girl
|6
|Lil Ricky Mitchell
|Feb '17
|MyBackHurts
|1
|Co Commissioner with time on his hands
|Feb '17
|fire call
|2
|Suitcase body
|Feb '17
|reality
|2
