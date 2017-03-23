Wind Advisory issued March 24 at 3:15...

Wind Advisory issued March 24 at 3:15AM CDT expiring March 24 at...

Read more: Fox 23

ARZ001-010-OKZ054>071-073-241615- /O.NEW.KTSA.WI.Y.0005.170324T0815Z-170324T1800Z/ Benton-Washington AR-Osage-Washington OK-Nowata-Craig-Ottawa- Pawnee-Tulsa-Rogers-Mayes-Delaware-Creek-Okfuskee-Okmulgee- Wagoner-Cherokee-Adair-Muskogee-McIntosh-Pittsburg- Including the cities of Rogers, Bentonville, Fayetteville, Springdale, Pawhuska, Bartlesville, Nowata, Vinita, Miami, Pawnee, Tulsa, Claremore, Pryor, Grove, Jay, Sapulpa, Okemah, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Tahlequah, Stilwell, Muskogee, Checotah, and McAlester 315 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2017 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

Okmulgee, OK

