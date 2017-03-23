Tornado watch issue for much of state Sunday evening
The watch is in effect in 11 p.m. in the following counties: Alfalfa, Atoka, Blaine, Bryan, Canadian, Carter, Choctaw, Cleveland, Coal, Creek, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Harper, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, McClain, McIntosh, Murray, Noble, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, Seminole, Stephens, Woods and Woodward, according to the National Weather Service. Storms tracking west to east are forecast through 9 p.m., according to the weather service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Okmulgee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is running for Henryetta City Council?
|Fri
|LisaJ9
|11
|Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... (Jul '16)
|Mar 18
|Rodney
|32
|Henryetta, Whats It Need?
|Mar 15
|GuyInWhiteDodge
|5
|Greg Henry got busted (Feb '15)
|Mar 2
|eufaula girl
|6
|Lil Ricky Mitchell
|Feb '17
|MyBackHurts
|1
|Co Commissioner with time on his hands
|Feb '17
|fire call
|2
|Suitcase body
|Feb '17
|reality
|2
Find what you want!
Search Okmulgee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC