Tornado watch issue for much of state Sunday evening

The watch is in effect in 11 p.m. in the following counties: Alfalfa, Atoka, Blaine, Bryan, Canadian, Carter, Choctaw, Cleveland, Coal, Creek, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Harper, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, McClain, McIntosh, Murray, Noble, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, Seminole, Stephens, Woods and Woodward, according to the National Weather Service. Storms tracking west to east are forecast through 9 p.m., according to the weather service.

