Surveillance video provides evidence in homicide case

A Colorado man charged with killing the mother of his child and dismembering her body was driving her car when arrested in Oklahoma, and surveillance video from a gas station in Okmulgee shows the car backing up to the trash bin where her remains were found. Adam Douglas Densmore, 32, is charged in Boulder County, Colo., with first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

