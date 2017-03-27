Severe storms likely this evening, to...

Severe storms likely this evening, tornado watch until 11 p.m. for counties west, south of Tulsa

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 26 Read more: Sequoyah County Times

Update, 7:39 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Okmulgee, McIntosh and Muskogee counties until 8:30 p.m. Update, 6:50 p.m.: The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Okfuskee County until 7:30 p.m. Update, 4:03 p.m.: A tornado watch for dozens of counties in central and southern Oklahoma has been issued until 11 p.m., including Creek, Okmulgee, Payne, Pawnee, McIntosh and Pittsburg. According to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, the Tulsa area is in the "enhanced" category for severe weather, while the Oklahoma City area, and south-central Oklahoma, are in a higher risk area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okmulgee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is running for Henryetta City Council? Wed LisaJ9 15
ten reasons to vote for a democrat ! Mar 27 Best of Okmulgee 1
Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... (Jul '16) Mar 18 Rodney 32
Henryetta, Whats It Need? Mar 15 GuyInWhiteDodge 5
Greg Henry got busted (Feb '15) Mar 2 eufaula girl 6
Lil Ricky Mitchell Feb '17 MyBackHurts 1
Co Commissioner with time on his hands Feb '17 fire call 2
See all Okmulgee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okmulgee Forum Now

Okmulgee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okmulgee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Okmulgee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,424 • Total comments across all topics: 279,951,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC