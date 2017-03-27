Severe storms likely this evening, tornado watch until 11 p.m. for counties west, south of Tulsa
Update, 7:39 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Okmulgee, McIntosh and Muskogee counties until 8:30 p.m. Update, 6:50 p.m.: The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Okfuskee County until 7:30 p.m. Update, 4:03 p.m.: A tornado watch for dozens of counties in central and southern Oklahoma has been issued until 11 p.m., including Creek, Okmulgee, Payne, Pawnee, McIntosh and Pittsburg. According to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, the Tulsa area is in the "enhanced" category for severe weather, while the Oklahoma City area, and south-central Oklahoma, are in a higher risk area.
Okmulgee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is running for Henryetta City Council?
|Wed
|LisaJ9
|15
|ten reasons to vote for a democrat !
|Mar 27
|Best of Okmulgee
|1
|Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... (Jul '16)
|Mar 18
|Rodney
|32
|Henryetta, Whats It Need?
|Mar 15
|GuyInWhiteDodge
|5
|Greg Henry got busted (Feb '15)
|Mar 2
|eufaula girl
|6
|Lil Ricky Mitchell
|Feb '17
|MyBackHurts
|1
|Co Commissioner with time on his hands
|Feb '17
|fire call
|2
