Services for Jerry Quinn
A memorial service for Jerry Quinn, former publisher of the Okmulgee Daily Times and Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, and a past president of the Oklahoma Press Association, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 220 N. Seminole Ave., in Claremore, Oklahoma.Quinn died March 10, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oklahoma Press Association.
Add your comments below
Okmulgee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is running for Henryetta City Council?
|7 hr
|Changeitup
|8
|Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... (Jul '16)
|Mar 18
|Rodney
|32
|Henryetta, Whats It Need?
|Mar 15
|GuyInWhiteDodge
|5
|Greg Henry got busted (Feb '15)
|Mar 2
|eufaula girl
|6
|Lil Ricky Mitchell
|Feb '17
|MyBackHurts
|1
|Co Commissioner with time on his hands
|Feb '17
|fire call
|2
|Suitcase body
|Feb '17
|reality
|2
Find what you want!
Search Okmulgee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC