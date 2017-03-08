Prisons cancel county jail contracts to cut costs -
The director of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections is canceling contracts to house state inmates at county jails in a cost-saving move. Director Joe Allbaugh said Wednesday the agency is looking for ways to close a projected $3 million budget hole through June 30, the end of the fiscal year.
