Police: Small Child Was In Car During High-Speed Okmulgee Chase
Investigators confirm to News On 6 that a young child was in the car that drew police fire during a high-speed chase Wednesday in Okmulgee. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation now says that child was in the car that police chased and shot at in Okmulgee Wednesday.
