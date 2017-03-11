Police: Small Child Was In Car During...

Police: Small Child Was In Car During High-Speed Okmulgee Chase

Friday Mar 10

Investigators confirm to News On 6 that a young child was in the car that drew police fire during a high-speed chase Wednesday in Okmulgee. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation now says that child was in the car that police chased and shot at in Okmulgee Wednesday.

