Man accused of murdering, dismembering woman held without bond
The man accused of killing and dismembering the mother of his child was in court on Tuesday after being charged in the case. Earlier this month , a gas station employee found a human torso in a suitcase that had been thrown in a dumpster in Okmulgee.
