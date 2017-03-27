Mailbox Bombs Blamed For Beggs Wildfires



Thursday Mar 23 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office said it's likely someone set off a firecracker inside at least two mailboxes; from there, the fire spread, burning more than 10 acres. "It could have burned thousands of acres just depends on how the wind acted," said Okmulgee Emergency Manager Tim Craighton.

