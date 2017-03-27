Flu-Related Deaths In Oklahoma Rise t...

Flu-Related Deaths In Oklahoma Rise to 84 After Late Reported Deaths

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The number of flu related deaths in Oklahoma has risen to 84 this week, due to some late reported deaths at the end of January and beginning of February, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The OSDH said that none of the newly reported deaths had a positive flu test during the current week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okmulgee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get out and vote April 4th against BS 11 hr Concerned citizen 1
Who is running for Henryetta City Council? 11 hr Smashin94 18
Henryetta, Whats It Need? 19 hr Avenue Plus 6
Greg Henry (Nov '14) Mar 31 Henryetta 14
ten reasons to vote for a democrat ! Mar 27 Best of Okmulgee 1
Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... (Jul '16) Mar 18 Rodney 32
Greg Henry got busted (Feb '15) Mar '17 eufaula girl 6
See all Okmulgee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okmulgee Forum Now

Okmulgee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okmulgee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Okmulgee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,807 • Total comments across all topics: 280,020,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC