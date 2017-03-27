Flu-Related Deaths In Oklahoma Rise to 84 After Late Reported Deaths
The number of flu related deaths in Oklahoma has risen to 84 this week, due to some late reported deaths at the end of January and beginning of February, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The OSDH said that none of the newly reported deaths had a positive flu test during the current week.
Okmulgee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get out and vote April 4th against BS
|11 hr
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Who is running for Henryetta City Council?
|11 hr
|Smashin94
|18
|Henryetta, Whats It Need?
|19 hr
|Avenue Plus
|6
|Greg Henry (Nov '14)
|Mar 31
|Henryetta
|14
|ten reasons to vote for a democrat !
|Mar 27
|Best of Okmulgee
|1
|Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... (Jul '16)
|Mar 18
|Rodney
|32
|Greg Henry got busted (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|eufaula girl
|6
