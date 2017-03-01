Fire Danger Warnings Issued Across NE Oklahoma
Drier air has returned to eastern Oklahoma behind last night's cold front, and that's once again causing fire danger problems for our Wednesday. Once again we're dealing with a bad combination of strong winds with gusts to 30 miles per hour, very low relative humidity below 20%, and continued dry and dormant vegetation across eastern Oklahoma.
