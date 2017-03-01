Fire Danger Warnings Issued Across NE...

Fire Danger Warnings Issued Across NE Oklahoma

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Drier air has returned to eastern Oklahoma behind last night's cold front, and that's once again causing fire danger problems for our Wednesday. Once again we're dealing with a bad combination of strong winds with gusts to 30 miles per hour, very low relative humidity below 20%, and continued dry and dormant vegetation across eastern Oklahoma.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Okmulgee County was issued at March 04 at 3:55PM CST

