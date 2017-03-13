Familiar complaints from county sheriffs follow Oklahoma DOC director's decision
THE Department of Corrections, in an effort to save money, has decided to pull state inmates out of 10 county jails, prompting outcry from sheriffs who have come to rely on those per diem checks from the state. We've seen this movie before in Oklahoma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Okmulgee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is running for Henryetta City Council?
|15 hr
|Michael1969
|4
|Greg Henry got busted (Feb '15)
|Mar 2
|eufaula girl
|6
|Lil Ricky Mitchell
|Feb 19
|MyBackHurts
|1
|Co Commissioner with time on his hands
|Feb 17
|fire call
|2
|Suitcase body
|Feb 16
|reality
|2
|Okmulgee fire dept. refuses to assist EMS !!! (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|Okmcitizen
|32
|Tired of BS from BS (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|LisaJ9
|14
Find what you want!
Search Okmulgee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC