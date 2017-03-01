Fallen billboard leaves thousands without power

Around 2,400 lost power Monday morning A billboard banner fell, causing an outage The outage impacted customers along the east side of Memorial from 75th South to 101st The outage runs east to Mingo Estimated restoration is 11a.m. Man critically hurt in Broken Arrow shooting Rep. John Bennett responds to questionnaire controversy Newly released document details days before body discovered in Okmulgee dumpster Police chase suspect through neighborhood after midtown Tulsa home invasion Man laughs after crashing Maserati, killing mother of three, police say

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.